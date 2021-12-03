Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

REPH opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 278.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,894,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth $6,383,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 245,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

