Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crest Nicholson (CRST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON: CRST) recently:

11/26/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/22/2021 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 450 ($5.88).

11/18/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Crest Nicholson was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 341.46 ($4.46) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 363.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 708.62. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market capitalization of £877.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

