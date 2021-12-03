RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, with a total value of $34,886.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,886.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

