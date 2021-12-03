Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 624 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

