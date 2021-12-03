Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 317 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,778,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 17.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

