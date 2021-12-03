Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 85.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 31,692 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 56.1% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 445.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

TRP stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

