Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $893,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average is $248.43. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $205.38 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

