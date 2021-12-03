Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $865,000 Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,734,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $198.67 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.63 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.