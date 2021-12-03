Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 266,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

