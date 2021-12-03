Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.92.

NYSE:GWW opened at $488.01 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $501.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.