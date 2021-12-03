Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,862 shares of company stock worth $23,210,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $560.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

