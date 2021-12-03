Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE ED opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

