Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

