Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $25.68

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.68, but opened at $24.52. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 714 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RANI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

