Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce sales of $939.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $714.56 million. Range Resources reported sales of $598.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Truist lifted their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

RRC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 236,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,643. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.