Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

