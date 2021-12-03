Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Rallybio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RLYB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Rallybio stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $40,462,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.