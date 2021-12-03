Raise Hits Market Cap of $49,914.70 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

