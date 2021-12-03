RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $347.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $351.61 million. RadNet reported sales of $308.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RadNet by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 19.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of RadNet by 45.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. RadNet has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

