Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

