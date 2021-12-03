QuickX Protocol Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $28,559.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

