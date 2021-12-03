Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 1,063,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 985.9 days.

QBCRF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

QBCRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

