QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. 896,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.