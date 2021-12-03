QChi (QCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,574.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. QChi has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2,574.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QChi has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00246343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

