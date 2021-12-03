Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Korn Ferry Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25.

KFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

