Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut by Analyst

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 771,162 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

