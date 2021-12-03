PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Barclays raised PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.05.

PVH stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

