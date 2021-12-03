Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$311.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.08.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

