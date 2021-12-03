Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $355.84 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $355.84 million and $26.94 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00063384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.23 or 0.07960788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00091985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,113.42 or 0.99795387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

