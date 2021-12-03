Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 75,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

