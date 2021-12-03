Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

