Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

LON PRSR opened at GBX 103.24 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. Prs Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 75.40 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £567.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Jim Prower acquired 30,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,371.05). Also, insider Stephen Smith acquired 75,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98).

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.