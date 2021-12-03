Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in November

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 2,158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 619.3 days.

Shares of BGAOF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. Proximus has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

