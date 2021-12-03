Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

