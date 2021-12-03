Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Buys $24,975.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PRVB opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

