Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Buys $24,975.00 in Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PRVB opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.