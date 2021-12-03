ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.11. 436,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,875,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

