ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.11. 436,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,875,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

