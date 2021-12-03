Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $155.15 and last traded at $154.93, with a volume of 35493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.