Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

PGNY stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. Progyny has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $2,867,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,073 shares of company stock worth $33,072,180 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

