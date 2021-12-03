Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.
PGNY stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. Progyny has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $2,867,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,073 shares of company stock worth $33,072,180 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
