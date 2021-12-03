Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,010,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,012.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $160.31 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.54.

