Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

