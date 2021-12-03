Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $68,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.31. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.56 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

