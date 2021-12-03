Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 13,731 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 30.1% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

