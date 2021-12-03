Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,151 shares of company stock worth $62,841,343. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.