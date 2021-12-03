Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.32. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,165 shares of company stock worth $40,000,984. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.