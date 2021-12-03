PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $98.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

