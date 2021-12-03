PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
