Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $157.43

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.43 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 149.80 ($1.96). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.96), with a volume of 4,178,390 shares.

PHP has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

