Primalbase Token One Day Volume Reaches $396.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on exchanges. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00062320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00072002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00092380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.04 or 0.07800469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,026.36 or 1.00125273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Buying and Selling Primalbase Token

