Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,200 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sunworks were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

SUNW opened at $4.27 on Friday. Sunworks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

