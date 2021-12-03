Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,617 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CVGI stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

