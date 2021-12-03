Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $317,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $614,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $2,363,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

NYSE CLB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

